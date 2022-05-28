Secret (SCRT) Price Hits $1.64

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One Secret coin can now be purchased for $1.64 or 0.00005689 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a market cap of $267.45 million and approximately $13.89 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.73 or 0.00193603 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003133 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000490 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00011167 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001182 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003484 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.00314218 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.