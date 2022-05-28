Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale of food and other products through its stores. It operates through the Cash and Carry, and Éxito Group segment. The Cash and Carry segment includes its business under the Assai brand. The Éxito Group segment consists of its businesses in Columbia, Argentina, and Uruguay under the Éxito, Surtimax, Super Inter, and Carulla brands. Sendas Distribuidora SA is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

NYSE ASAI opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.63. Sendas Distribuidora has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $18.55.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.124 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 3.4% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 8,632,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,314,000 after buying an additional 285,443 shares during the last quarter. Soapstone Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 139.7% in the first quarter. Soapstone Management L.P. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,180,000 after buying an additional 582,881 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 40.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 948,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,531,000 after buying an additional 271,390 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 403.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,351,000 after buying an additional 625,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 25.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 345,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after buying an additional 70,167 shares during the last quarter.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

