Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Major Shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd Buys 16,743 Shares

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 16,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,182.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,286,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,583,032.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 26,723 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.82 per share, for a total transaction of $2,239,921.86.

On Thursday, May 19th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 22,680 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,891,512.00.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 42,628 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.87 per share, for a total transaction of $3,575,210.36.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 35,263 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.39 per share, for a total transaction of $2,905,318.57.

On Monday, May 9th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 33,394 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.07 per share, for a total transaction of $2,740,645.58.

On Friday, May 6th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 41,623 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.45 per share, for a total transaction of $3,431,816.35.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 28,454 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,417.38.

On Monday, May 2nd, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 40,471 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,467,555.28.

On Friday, April 29th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 50,000 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.34 per share, for a total transaction of $4,267,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 28,194 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.27 per share, for a total transaction of $2,347,714.38.

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $87.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.66 and its 200-day moving average is $88.20. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $106.32.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $355.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SXT. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after buying an additional 171,414 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 369.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,604,000 after purchasing an additional 250,966 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sensient Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

