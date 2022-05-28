Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) CEO Thomas L. Ryan Sells 12,153 Shares

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 12,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $841,230.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,909 shares in the company, valued at $67,067,880.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SCI opened at $70.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.95. Service Co. International has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $72.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $394.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Service Co. International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Service Co. International in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Service Co. International by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after acquiring an additional 39,785 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Service Co. International by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Service Co. International by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Service Co. International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.