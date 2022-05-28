ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Lowered to $550.00 at Mizuho

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow to $594.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $638.59.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow stock opened at $476.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 432.99, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $495.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $560.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $406.47 and a 1-year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.50, for a total value of $195,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.44, for a total transaction of $2,877,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,370 shares of company stock valued at $8,436,928 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 6.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 27,081 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 85.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $724,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 68.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,746,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.