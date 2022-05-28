SHAKE Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.48 Million (SHAKE)

SHAKE (SHAKE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One SHAKE coin can now be bought for approximately $2,552.82 or 0.04024030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SHAKE has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. SHAKE has a market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $43,296.00 worth of SHAKE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SHAKE Coin Profile

SHAKE’s total supply is 581 coins. SHAKE’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SHAKE is spaceswap.app

SHAKE Coin Trading

