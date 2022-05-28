Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shaw Communications benefited from growth in the wireless segments, driven by an expanding subscriber base. Bundling of Shaw Mobile with Internet service is helping it win customers. The deployment of 700 MHz spectrum enhances customer relations by providing far-reaching coverage and stronger indoor wireless reception. Shaw continues to fortify its footprint across Canada. The launch of Fibre+ Gig Internet service, which is available to more than 99% of its residential customers, is expected to boost wireline revenues. Shaw has outperformed the industry year to date. Nevertheless, the company is battling against weakness in the wireline segment due to the attrition of video, satellite and phone subscribers. Markedly, Shaw is set to be acquired by Rogers Communications for $26 billion.”

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SJR. CIBC lifted their target price on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Shaw Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Shaw Communications from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shaw Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.

NYSE:SJR opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of $25.63 and a 12 month high of $31.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.66.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0767 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is currently 58.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 3.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

