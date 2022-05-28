Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 51,965 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 423,204 shares.The stock last traded at $28.34 and had previously closed at $28.35.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SJR. Zacks Investment Research cut Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.66.

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0767 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is currently 58.23%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. increased its stake in Shaw Communications by 18.5% during the first quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 385,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,949,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 221.3% in the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 255.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 113,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 81,673 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,883,000. Finally, Sarissa Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 24.2% during the first quarter. Sarissa Consulting LLC now owns 109,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

About Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

