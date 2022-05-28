ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) Short Interest Update

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 332,100 shares, a drop of 60.9% from the April 30th total of 848,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ:PIXY traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.35. 2,672,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,568,709. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.80. ShiftPixy has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $3.85.
ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.44 million during the quarter. ShiftPixy had a negative return on equity of 124.27% and a negative net margin of 114.09%.
ShiftPixy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides staffing solutions in the United States. It offers employment administrative services, such as payroll processing, human resources consulting, and workers' compensation administration and coverage. The Company also operates human resources information systems platform to assist in customer acquisition for the onboarding of new clients into the company's closed proprietary operating and processing information system.
