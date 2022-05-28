Shopping Price Down 15.6% Over Last Week (SPI)

Shopping (SPI) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 28th. Over the last week, Shopping has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. Shopping has a total market capitalization of $3.41 million and approximately $111,031.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shopping coin can currently be bought for about $3.65 or 0.00012575 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 60.5% against the dollar and now trades at $706.98 or 0.02438718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003446 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.65 or 0.00509318 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00032600 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008743 BTC.

About Shopping

Shopping’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 935,224 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

