Short Interest in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) Drops By 65.2%

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 65.2% from the April 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSE JEQ traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.17. 15,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,849. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $10.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.51.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.
About Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund (Get Rating)
Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.
