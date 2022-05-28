Short Interest in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) Drops By 65.2%

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 65.2% from the April 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE JEQ traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.17. 15,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,849. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $10.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.51.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $19,149,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 172.6% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 40,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 25,378 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund during the first quarter worth $169,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,160,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,998,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund (Get Rating)

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

