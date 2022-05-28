Short Interest in ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Increases By 142.9%

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 142.9% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ASMVY traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.56. 9,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,474. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.77. ASM Pacific Technology has a fifty-two week low of $25.83 and a fifty-two week high of $43.48.

Get ASM Pacific Technology alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.9495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 4.65%.

ASM Pacific Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASM Pacific Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM Pacific Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.