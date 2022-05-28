Short Interest in AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Declines By 51.5%

AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,500 shares, a decrease of 51.5% from the April 30th total of 223,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 361.7 days.

OTCMKTS:AVEVF traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.25. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.52. AVEVA Group has a one year low of $24.37 and a one year high of $55.89.

Get AVEVA Group alerts:

AVEVF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AVEVA Group from GBX 4,500 ($56.63) to GBX 3,625 ($45.61) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut AVEVA Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on AVEVA Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on AVEVA Group from GBX 2,000 ($25.17) to GBX 1,630 ($20.51) in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AVEVA Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.75) to GBX 2,400 ($30.20) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,551.67.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.