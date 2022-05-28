Short Interest in Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC) Decreases By 63.7%

Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, a drop of 63.7% from the April 30th total of 204,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,750,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BYOC stock remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. 49,666,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,101,094. Beyond Commerce has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.

About Beyond Commerce (Get Rating)

Beyond Commerce, Inc engages in the business-to-business Internet marketing technology and services, and information management market businesses. It offers content, business process management, customer feedback management, customer experience, business network, and BYOC analytics services. The company was formerly known as BOOMj, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Commerce, Inc in February 2009.

