Short Interest in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) Grows By 176.5%

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, an increase of 176.5% from the April 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 385,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE:BMEZ traded up 0.43 on Friday, reaching 16.77. The stock had a trading volume of 706,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,754. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 1-year low of 14.96 and a 1-year high of 29.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 18.02.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 6.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 29,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter.

