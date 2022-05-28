Short Interest in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) Grows By 176.5%

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, an increase of 176.5% from the April 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 385,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NYSE:BMEZ traded up 0.43 on Friday, reaching 16.77. The stock had a trading volume of 706,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,754. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 1-year low of 14.96 and a 1-year high of 29.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 18.02.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.38%.
