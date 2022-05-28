Short Interest in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Expands By 222.9%

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 222.9% from the April 30th total of 349,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE CGAU traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.06. 39,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,881. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average of $8.61.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $251.10 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 47.44%. On average, analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -14.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Centerra Gold by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 185,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 37.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CGAU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.56.

About Centerra Gold (Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.