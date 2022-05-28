Short Interest in Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAY) Decreases By 66.0%

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 66.0% from the April 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chavant Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth $58,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chavant Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth $99,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chavant Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth $110,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chavant Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Chavant Capital Acquisition by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 19,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

CLAY stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. Chavant Capital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89.

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

