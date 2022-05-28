Short Interest in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Declines By 96.6%

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 96.6% from the April 30th total of 195,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHPXF remained flat at $$2.48 on Friday. China Pacific Insurance has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $3.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79.

Get China Pacific Insurance (Group) alerts:

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, and accident insurance products, etc.; liability insurance; credit and guarantee insurance; short-term health insurance and casualty insurance; property insurance; agricultural insurance; and individual and group pension and annuity products, as well as insurance funds investment and reinsurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Pacific Insurance (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pacific Insurance (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.