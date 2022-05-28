Short Interest in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Declines By 96.6%

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 96.6% from the April 30th total of 195,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHPXF remained flat at $$2.48 on Friday. China Pacific Insurance has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $3.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79.
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Company Profile (Get Rating)
