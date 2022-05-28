Short Interest in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) Declines By 63.7%

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, a decrease of 63.7% from the April 30th total of 174,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 562,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CRHC stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $9.97. 1,334,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,385. Cohn Robbins has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average is $9.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRHC. Cohanzick Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cohn Robbins by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 102,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins during the third quarter valued at $4,913,000. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Cohn Robbins by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,783,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,511,000 after acquiring an additional 443,980 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Cohn Robbins by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cohn Robbins in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

