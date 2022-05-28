Short Interest in Creso Pharma Limited (OTCMKTS:COPHF) Drops By 74.9%

Creso Pharma Limited (OTCMKTS:COPHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 74.9% from the April 30th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of COPHF remained flat at $$0.04 during midday trading on Friday. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,491. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06. Creso Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.19.
Creso Pharma Company Profile
