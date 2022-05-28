Short Interest in CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Drops By 66.4%

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 66.4% from the April 30th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CSLLY traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,895. CSL has a fifty-two week low of $85.07 and a fifty-two week high of $117.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CSL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSL has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies, such as plasma products and recombinants for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

