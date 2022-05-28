Short Interest in Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUBT) Declines By 49.0%

Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUBT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decline of 49.0% from the April 30th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 597,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Curative Biotechnology stock remained flat at $$0.04 on Friday. 196,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,849. Curative Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06.

Curative Biotechnology, Inc, a development-stage biomedical company, focuses on novel treatments for rare diseases. The company focuses on therapies with potentially accelerated development paths as a result of the disease, the nature of the therapeutic itself, or the stage of clinical development. Its pipeline candidates include CURB906, an antibody-drug conjugate for targeting CD56 positive brain tumors; and IMT504, a novel immune therapy to treat rabies.

