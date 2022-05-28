Short Interest in Discovery Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DENR) Decreases By 60.6%

Discovery Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DENR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 60.6% from the April 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of Discovery Energy stock remained flat at $$0.11 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.11. Discovery Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.17.

Discovery Energy Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties. It holds a 100% working interest in the petroleum exploration license 512 prospect covering an area of 584,651 gross acres located in South Australia. The company was formerly known as Santos Resource Corp.

