Short Interest in Discovery Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DENR) Decreases By 60.6%

Discovery Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DENR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 60.6% from the April 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of Discovery Energy stock remained flat at $$0.11 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.11. Discovery Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.17.
Discovery Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Discovery Energy (DENR)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.