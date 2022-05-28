Short Interest in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Grows By 205.1%

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,600 shares, a growth of 205.1% from the April 30th total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

In other Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund news, insider Craig R. Brandon purchased 22,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.91 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig R. Brandon purchased 21,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $248,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 224.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter worth $30,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 158.5% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of EIM stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.18. 193,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,370. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $14.01.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.0454 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

