Short Interest in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Expands By 104.2%

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 104.2% from the April 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.72. 21,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,714. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.76. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $15.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEAF. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 21,045 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,042,000.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

