Short Interest in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Expands By 104.2%

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 104.2% from the April 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.72. 21,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,714. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.76. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $15.49.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.
About Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (Get Rating)
Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.
