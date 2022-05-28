Short Interest in Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Rises By 100.0%

Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ERMAY traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $15.24. 10,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,016. Eramet has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $17.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.78.

Separately, AlphaValue raised shares of Eramet to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

ERAMET SA operates as a mining and metallurgical company worldwide. The company extracts and processes manganese ore, nickel ore, and mineral sands. It also produces ferronickel, high purity nickel metal, nickel salts, nickel and cobalt chlorides, nickel carbonate, nickel ferroalloys, and other metallic salts used in stainless steel, catalysis and pigments, and alloy steel and casting; manganese alloys, such as high-carbon ferromanganese, silicomanganese, low and medium-carbon ferromanganese, and low-carbon silicomanganese for use in batteries, fertilizers, pigments, different reagents, construction, and automotive industries; and mineral sands, such as titanium dioxide, high-purity pig iron, zircon, and ilmenite used in ceramics and pigments.

