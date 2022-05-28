Short Interest in First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) Declines By 77.6%

First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,300 shares, a drop of 77.6% from the April 30th total of 433,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 891,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWBI. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in First Wave BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in First Wave BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Wave BioPharma by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 33,143 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in First Wave BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in First Wave BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital dropped their target price on First Wave BioPharma from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of FWBI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.37. 87,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,962. First Wave BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average is $1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.78.

First Wave BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of targeted and non-systemic therapies for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal diseases. Its product candidates include niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties; and the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

