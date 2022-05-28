Short Interest in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Drops By 71.2%

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 71.2% from the April 30th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE GER traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.24. 33,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,055. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.58.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.
About Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (Get Rating)
Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.
