Short Interest in Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Declines By 77.5%

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a drop of 77.5% from the April 30th total of 85,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
MSMGF remained flat at $$0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,155. Grid Metals has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12.
Grid Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grid Metals (MSMGF)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Grid Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.