Short Interest in Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Declines By 77.5%

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a drop of 77.5% from the April 30th total of 85,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MSMGF remained flat at $$0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,155. Grid Metals has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12.

Get Grid Metals alerts:

Grid Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grid Metals Corp. engages in exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium and rare metals, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium Property located in Ontario. Its properties also include the Makwa-Mayville Nickel Copper PGM Cobalt Project in Manitoba; and the Bannockburn Nickel Project located in the Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.