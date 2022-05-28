Short Interest in Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ) Expands By 166.0%

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 166.0% from the April 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

HWCPZ stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.76. 7,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,390. Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $29.34.

Get Hancock Whitney Co. - 6 alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3906 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Co. - 6 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney Co. - 6 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.