Short Interest in Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Expands By 319.7%

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,700 shares, an increase of 319.7% from the April 30th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

HCMLY remained flat at $$9.98 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 36,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,400. Holcim has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average is $10.01.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.4148 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 4.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Holcim from CHF 54 to CHF 55 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Holcim from CHF 45 to CHF 50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Holcim from CHF 55 to CHF 58 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Holcim currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.29.

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

