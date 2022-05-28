Short Interest in Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Expands By 319.7%

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,700 shares, an increase of 319.7% from the April 30th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
HCMLY remained flat at $$9.98 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 36,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,400. Holcim has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average is $10.01.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.4148 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 4.26%.
Holcim Company Profile (Get Rating)
Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Holcim (HCMLY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
Receive News & Ratings for Holcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.