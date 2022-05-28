Short Interest in Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Rises By 152.2%

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 152.2% from the April 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

OTCMKTS HYSNY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,303. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.16. Hysan Development has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $8.75.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.2897 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th.

Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.

