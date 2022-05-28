Short Interest in International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQR) Expands By 95.2%

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 95.2% from the April 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Shares of International Media Acquisition stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. International Media Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.45.
