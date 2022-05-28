Short Interest in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Declines By 77.3%

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 77.3% from the April 30th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 53.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 803,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,573,000 after acquiring an additional 281,097 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,013,000 after purchasing an additional 68,986 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,587,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 94,812 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 463.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 197,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 162,829 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,295. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $21.55 and a 1-year high of $49.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

