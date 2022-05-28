Short Interest in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Drops By 60.0%

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the April 30th total of 78,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PGJ traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,709. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.90. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.47 and a fifty-two week high of $62.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGJ. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000.

