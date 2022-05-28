Short Interest in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Decreases By 53.7%

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decrease of 53.7% from the April 30th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VKQ traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.76. 183,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,283. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $14.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average of $11.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,649,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,109,000 after purchasing an additional 24,385 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,250,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,757,000 after buying an additional 49,380 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after buying an additional 20,123 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 1,759.4% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 477,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after buying an additional 451,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 441,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

