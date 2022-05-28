Short Interest in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Decreases By 53.7%

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decrease of 53.7% from the April 30th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
VKQ traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.76. 183,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,283. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $14.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average of $11.93.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.
About Invesco Municipal Trust (Get Rating)
Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
