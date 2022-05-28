Short Interest in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Expands By 178.7%

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,600 shares, a growth of 178.7% from the April 30th total of 83,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 177.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 474,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,638,000 after buying an additional 303,178 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,214,000 after buying an additional 38,673 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 56.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $4,334,000.

Shares of GNMA stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,263. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.56 and a 200-day moving average of $48.24. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.91 and a twelve month high of $50.38.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

