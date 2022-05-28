Short Interest in Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Declines By 68.4%

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a decline of 68.4% from the April 30th total of 109,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

JAPAY traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.17. The stock had a trading volume of 27,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.46. Japan Tobacco has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $10.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Japan Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, oral tobacco, waterpipe tobacco, kretek, and fine cut products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, Seven Stars, Natural American Spirit, and LD brands.

