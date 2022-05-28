Short Interest in KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Drops By 52.0%

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 52.0% from the April 30th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

KNYJY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Danske upgraded KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of KONE Oyj from €56.00 ($59.57) to €54.00 ($57.45) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded KONE Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on KONE Oyj from €57.00 ($60.64) to €53.00 ($56.38) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.60.

Shares of KONE Oyj stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.78. 40,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.75. KONE Oyj has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $42.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

