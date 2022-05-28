Short Interest in Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Drops By 71.7%

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a drop of 71.7% from the April 30th total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,178,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €3.50 ($3.72) to €3.60 ($3.83) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Koninklijke KPN presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.60.

Shares of KKPNY stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.66. 187,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,082. Koninklijke KPN has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.30.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.0828 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

