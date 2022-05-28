Short Interest in Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY) Rises By 216.7%

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 216.7% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of LMPMY stock remained flat at $$4.65 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.23. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $9.74.

Get Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.1204 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Macau, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Tissue Paper, and Pulp segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.