Short Interest in Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC) Declines By 96.4%

Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 96.4% from the April 30th total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

LHC remained flat at $$9.82 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78. Leo Holdings Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LHC. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Leo Holdings Corp. II by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 724,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Leo Holdings Corp. II by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 758,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,392,000 after acquiring an additional 254,241 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Leo Holdings Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth about $434,000. Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new position in Leo Holdings Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,649,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Leo Holdings Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leo Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Nassau, the Bahamas.

