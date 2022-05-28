Short Interest in Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Decreases By 55.6%

Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the April 30th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Leon’s Furniture from C$28.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of LEFUF stock remained flat at $$13.28 during mid-day trading on Friday. Leon’s Furniture has a 1-year low of $12.58 and a 1-year high of $21.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.73.

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, renovators, hotels, and property management companies.

