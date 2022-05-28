Short Interest in Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Decreases By 65.7%

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a decrease of 65.7% from the April 30th total of 167,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
LTMCF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,425. Lithium Chile has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average is $0.66.
Lithium Chile Company Profile (Get Rating)
