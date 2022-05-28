Short Interest in Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Decreases By 73.0%

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a drop of 73.0% from the April 30th total of 72,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 791,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on MURGY shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €275.00 ($292.55) to €260.00 ($276.60) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Societe Generale raised Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €266.00 ($282.98) to €270.00 ($287.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.25.

Get Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München alerts:

OTCMKTS MURGY traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $24.49. 79,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,378. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.53. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 12 month low of $22.27 and a 12 month high of $31.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München ( OTCMKTS:MURGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile (Get Rating)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.