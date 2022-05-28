Short Interest in Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) Declines By 87.9%

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,304,800 shares, a drop of 87.9% from the April 30th total of 126,821,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,188.5 days.

Shares of Pacific Basin Shipping stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.56. 3,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,161. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.45. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $0.62.

Pacific Basin Shipping Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the ownership and international operation of dry bulk ships. It caters to the industrial users, traders, and producers of dry bulk commodities under spot and long-term contracts. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

