Short Interest in Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) Drops By 70.6%

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a drop of 70.6% from the April 30th total of 99,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

FENG has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Phoenix New Media from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Phoenix New Media in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Phoenix New Media stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.38. 55,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,517. Phoenix New Media has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $10.87. The company has a market capitalization of $41.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.49.

Phoenix New Media ( NYSE:FENG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The information services provider reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $27.67 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FENG. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phoenix New Media in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Phoenix New Media by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 13,342 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phoenix New Media by 305.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 194,422 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phoenix New Media in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Phoenix New Media by 16.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,263,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 175,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

