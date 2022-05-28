Short Interest in Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Declines By 49.0%

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a decrease of 49.0% from the April 30th total of 88,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PUBGY stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.89. The stock had a trading volume of 48,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,904. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Publicis Groupe has a 52-week low of $13.17 and a 52-week high of $19.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PUBGY shares. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Publicis Groupe from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Publicis Groupe from €65.00 ($69.15) to €63.00 ($67.02) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Publicis Groupe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.88.

Publicis Groupe SA provides communication, value chain, consulting, execution, and marketing and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

