Short Interest in Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Decreases By 52.2%

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 52.2% from the April 30th total of 22,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSSS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Research Solutions by 5.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 218,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Research Solutions by 1,049.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 37,829 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Research Solutions by 17.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Research Solutions by 12.6% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,360,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 264,749 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Research Solutions by 107.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 45,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Research Solutions alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on RSSS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Research Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Research Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Research Solutions stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.19 million, a P/E ratio of -52.75 and a beta of 0.52. Research Solutions has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $3.26.

Research Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Research Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.