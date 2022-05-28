Short Interest in Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Rises By 165.9%

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, a growth of 165.9% from the April 30th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS RVSDF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.12. 2,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,590. Riverside Resources has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.13.
Riverside Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Riverside Resources (RVSDF)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Riverside Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverside Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.