Short Interest in Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Rises By 165.9%

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, a growth of 165.9% from the April 30th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RVSDF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.12. 2,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,590. Riverside Resources has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.13.

Riverside Resources Company Profile

Riverside Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of exploration and evaluation assets in North America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Oakes, High Lake Greenstone Belt, Longrose, Pichette, and Kenora projects located in Canada; and the La Silla, Sandy, Tajitos, and Ariel projects located in Mexico.

